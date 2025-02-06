Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status Uncertain After Royal Rumble Frustration

Drew McIntyre was notably absent from Monday’s Raw following his visible frustration at the Royal Rumble. Backstage reports indicate that McIntyre was displeased with wrestlers prioritizing high-impact moves over match storytelling.

According to PWInsider.com, McIntyre’s elimination was originally planned to occur earlier in the match, before Logan Paul’s entrance. The initial plan had McIntyre facing off with Damian Priest before Priest eliminated him, setting up their WrestleMania feud. However, timing issues disrupted this sequence, forcing adjustments on the fly.

Regarding McIntyre’s status, PWInsider.com reports that while nothing is confirmed, “anything is possible.” Sources indicate that despite his frustration and abrupt exit, communication between McIntyre and WWE has remained open, and the situation has not escalated to a complete fallout.

McIntyre had been making SmackDown appearances leading up to the Royal Rumble, fueling speculation about his next move. As of now, he has yet to comment publicly on the situation.