Duke Hudson Confirms WWE NXT Release In “Wrestling With Reality” Vignette

Duke Hudson released a vignette on social media called “Wrestling with Reality” where he confirmed the news of his release from WWE NXT.

The following is a transcript of the video, which features Hudson interviewing himself in similar fashion to Uncle Howdy and Bo Dallas.

Duke Hudson: Welcome to Wrestling with Identity. Do we have a name for you, or us yet?



Second Duke Hudson: I don’t know



Duke Hudson: Alright, well let’s get straight to the point. You’ve been fired, which might be breaking news to a lot of the people here. I don’t think I’ve seen anything online. You weren’t part of a group with a ‘budget cuts’, right, so this really was more of a ‘we hate you.’



Second Duke Hudson: Yeah.



Duke Hudson: That’s probably why you look so rough, but I’m pulling it off. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, how do you feel about wasting six years of your life in that building?



Second Duke Hudson: I wouldn’t say it was a waste.



Duke Hudson: Come on. Think of everything that happened in your time there. You and Bronnie [Bronson Reed], for example. You started at the same time, you came up in Australia together. Now he’s jumping off the top of cages at Survivor Series, and you’re being written off TV again. Rhea [Ripley], for example. She is a megastar. She grew up watching you wrestle in Australia. You love telling people that story. Well, they overtook you. Your time was wasted.



Second Duke Hudson: I can be happy for my friends and be disappointed in my own shortcomings at the same time.



Duke Hudson: Come on. You’re free now, you can say whatever you want to say. Don’t just stick to what you learn in media training. Tell me what you want to say.



Second Duke Hudson: I don’t know.



Duke Hudson: I’m not done with you. We’ll be right back.

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.