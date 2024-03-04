“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Dominates At The Box Office

The new film, “Dune: Part Two,” had its theatrical premiere in the United States last week and was a huge success at the box office. The first film grossed $402 million for the studio.

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts wrote the screenplay, which was produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Denis Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe.

Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and Jason Momoa resumed their roles from the original film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux have joined the cast of the second film. Bautista plays Glossu Rabban.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $178.5 million worldwide, with $97 million coming from overseas and $81.5 million in the United States from 4,071 theaters. The opening night grossed $32.3 million, followed by $28.8 million on Saturday and $20.3 million on Sunday.

The budget is reported to be $190 million. The film outperformed “Bob Marley: One Love” ($7.4 million), “Ordinary Angels” ($3.9 million), and “Madame Web” ($3.2 million) at the box office.

You can watch the trailer below: