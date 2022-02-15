Dustin Rhodes Addresses His AEW Status Following Cody’s Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced on Tuesday morning after months of speculation about his future.

Following the news of his AEW departure, Cody’s brother Dustin Rhodes addressed his status with the company:

“No I am not leaving. I like it here in AEW.”

Dustin also said the following…

“I love my brother #CodyRhodes. I love my sister in law @TheBrandiRhodes. Whatever they decide to do in life, I support 110%. I am sad that they are gone, but the fucking train keeps moving. 💙❤️#LFG”