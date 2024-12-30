Dustin Rhodes Addresses Rumors Of MJF’s AEW Journey Reaching Its Conclusion

Since returning to AEW earlier this year, MJF has adopted a part-time schedule as he balances his wrestling career with Hollywood ambitions. Leading up to his matches at Full Gear in November against Roderick Strong and at Worlds End this past Saturday against Adam Cole, MJF primarily appeared in pre-taped promos due to his involvement in filming Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

MJF successfully defeated Cole at Worlds End, but the post-match attack left fans speculating about his next steps. Wrestling commentator Ibou of WrestlePurists.com, known for breaking several stories, weighed in on Twitter with a thought-provoking take on MJF’s AEW trajectory:

“This is neither a positive or negative statement, but I think MJF’s AEW run is beginning to reach a natural conclusion and neither side has really realized it yet. It feels like they’ve outgrown each other to me. Max is still an excellent talent in the prime of his life, but I struggle to come up with many things on the horizon for him to do that would be productive or big. He clearly is more focused on getting this acting thing rolling (and good for him) but I dunno what midcard Max in AEW achieves. Ric Flair WWF 1993 type beat except Max isn’t declining, it just feels like the company is naturally trending in a direction away from him and what he does best. Am I off base?”

Dustin Rhodes, who recently signed a new deal with AEW to finish his career with the promotion, strongly disagreed with Ibou’s perspective. Rhodes responded:

“You’re a crazy man. Max is a huge star, and its only the beginning for him. Not everything happens in one night. Remember to be patient. Nobody’s run is done in a day. Unless you suck. Max is incredible.”

As of now, AEW has not announced anything for MJF on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Fans and industry insiders alike will be watching closely to see what lies ahead for one of wrestling’s brightest stars.