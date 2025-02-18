Dustin Rhodes Addresses WWE Return Suggestion

In December 2024, Dustin Rhodes announced that he had signed a new multi-year contract with AEW. On Monday, he addressed online criticism with a strong message on Twitter/X:

“When you stop putting stock in people(IWC) and their hatred toward a company, your life becomes better. Block and move on. For every great thing said about you, there will always be that one who hates and they are the loudest.

Focus on the love and keep building your individual brand and block the shit out of every turd that enters your platform. #KeepSteppin”

In response, a fan commented that Dustin “should’ve come back to WWE,” prompting Rhodes to clarify his stance:

“Nah. Why? Goldust did everything you can think of. Happy I got the character and took it to places some only dream of. Goldust is retired. 1000% Happiest I have ever been, here in @AEW.”

Dustin’s response highlights his satisfaction with his legendary run as Goldust in WWE and his happiness in continuing his career with AEW, where he feels creatively fulfilled.