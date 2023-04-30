Dustin Rhodes Admits To Being “A Little Jealous” Of Cody’s WWE Success

Dustin Rhodes is thrilled about his brother Cody’s success since returning to WWE, but he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t envious.

Since his impactful return at WrestleMania 38, Cody has been WWE’s top babyface, and his torn pectoral injury has done little to slow his momentum.

Dustin spoke about his brother’s accomplishments on “The Wrestling Perspective” podcast.

He said, “To sit back now and watch Cody in his turn, in his prime, kicking ass and taking names and I’m just like, ‘Yeah, I’m a little jealous. He’s doing such a great job with that. That’s just the brotherly competition between us.”

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, next weekend.

