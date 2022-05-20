Dustin Rhodes Comments On Being Sober For 14 Years

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes is celebrating a major milestone in his sobriety this week.

Rhodes took to Twitter on Thursday to mark 14 years of being clean and sober from drugs & alcohol. He marked the milestone and offered words of encouragement to others.

“Today is a huge milestone for me. I have 14 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and #KeepSteppin [sign of the horns emoji],” he wrote.

Rhodes has been with AEW since April 2019, but he inked a multi-year contract to work as a wrestler and a coach in August 2019. While brother Cody Rhodes recently left AEW for WWE, Dustin mad it clear that he was staying with AEW.