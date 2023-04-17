Dustin Rhodes Comments On Cody Losing To Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes shared his thoughts on AEW Access:

“There’s certain aspects behind the curtain I believe are okay, but then there are certain aspects that I will still be in my old school ways of kayfabing and keeping the mystique as long as I can. Wrestling has grown through so many eras and it’s just progressed and gotten different. There is a look behind the curtain now it seems every day of something, and I get it. You either gotta grow or you gotta go with it. But there’s certain aspects of the backstage area that should be off limits. The wrestling audience is smart. They know a lot of what’s going on, or do they? You know what I mean? Because we don’t have that chance to keep it kind of private and secret anymore. It’s like, ‘Well, gosh, dang, man, they see it all., so there’s no surprise element’, and it makes it hard, but you just gotta keep going. A lot of people agree with it, a lot of people will probably disagree with it, but it’s just my thoughts on it.”

The Dusty Rhodes A&E Biography:

“From a fan’s perspective, it was excellent. It was good. It told a lot of things that a lot of people didn’t know. From the children’s perspective, it was a little sad. I watched it four times, and each time was about the same. Certain areas of what we’re talking about, or whatever, brings back some memories and it just kind of breaks you down and you miss your dad. From the fans point of view, it was very happy and they all miss Dad, and they got a little sad or crying or whatever, but nothing like what we were kind of going through individually, my brother and sisters. But it was excellent. I was on Rob (Liano). He shot it and directed it, produced it, and all that stuff. I was on him constantly about, you know, there’s certain things I didn’t like and certain things I didn’t want to share with the public. My life has been a pretty open book. I’m not one of those to keep things in, sometimes to a fault. I go above and beyond and say some things that I shouldn’t say, and I’m trying to get better at that, but you know, it’s private. But it was well done, man, and I loved it. At the same time, you know, I just miss him and I’m sad.”

On Cody Rhodes not defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39:

“I went to Mania, and I sat up in the box. I wasn’t allowed down or anything like that. I was there and I went there for the reason that Cody was gonna win the title, right? We didn’t know. This was his time. It was a little frustrating when he didn’t win, but then at the same time, business wise, because everybody in the world thought he was going to win that thing, but when you look at it a week later, or whatever, and you kind of analyze it and see what they’re doing with Brock right now and all that kind of stuff, it makes sense. Was it the right call? I don’t know. Personally, I wish he would have won it. But was it the right call? Probably so. Probably down the line, he builds to this thing and he finally wins it, then it’s going to be that much bigger, at least in my opinion.”

Dustin also predicted 52,000 fans to attend the AEW show at Wembley Stadium.

