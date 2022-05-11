Dustin Rhodes Comments On His Brother Cody Making A WWE Return

Dustin Rhodes talked about his brother’s decision to leave AEW and return to WWE, during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast:

“I always wanted us to be happy and he [Dusty Rhodes] would have his suggestions like that and try to lead us in the right way. But ultimately, these are our decisions, right? And money’s money and dad would always say take the money. Always say take the money and I know, just me watching it [Cody’s first promo back in WWE] and seeing dad up there, you know, on the screen and talking about him and Cody’s very passionate about his promos, about everything single word that he’s gonna say which is very important, right? And especially for that first one which was very important. You’re making a huge impact on a lot of people. First time you’ve been back in years and he did it and I know dad would be happy. He’s sitting in the rafters. That’s where I pictured him when me and Cody wrestled at Double or Nothing, right?…

I was happy for him but I was also — I missed him already and I miss him being here but I know he’s young and you know, let’s go. Go do your thing so I’m very happy for him and I’m like, ‘Hey man, more power to you. Go get that title and wear it on and do your stuff.’”



(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)