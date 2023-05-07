Dustin Rhodes Congratulates Cody, Charlotte Flair Reacts To Carlito’s WWE Return

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to congratulate his brother Cody Rhodes on his WWE Backlash 2023 victory over Brock Lesnar in Puerto Rico.

The AEW veteran wrote on Twitter, “If your big star bound it’s a long hard ride. Huge victory!!! NOW @CodyRhodes #FinishTheF**kingStory!!!”

Charlotte Flair reacted to Bad Bunny’s victory over Damien Priest in the San Juan Street Fight on Twitter, as well as Carlito’s special appearance during the match at WWE Backlash 2023.

The Queen wrote, “@Litocolon279 carlitoooooo!!!! happy for you amigo!!!!!!”

You can check out the aforementioned tweets below:

