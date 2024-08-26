Dustin Rhodes Gets “Real” With Fans In A Statement Following AEW All In 2024

Dustin Rhodes sent the following message to fans via Twitter/X following his match at AEW All In 2024.

“Gonna be real for a moment. If You asked me when I left the fed [WWE] if I was done. I would have told you yes. AEW called and passion was renewed. I have had 5 wonderful passionate yrs in @AEW. I am grateful that I can still perform at a very high level, and that impresses me personally.

I watched Sting my whole life and he paved the way for all of us. To watch him for so long, still able, is inspirational. Whether you love me or hate me, I believe in all my yrs that I am doing my best work.

Time to elevate the #VonErichs @MarshallVonEric and @RossVonErich and pass on my knowledge to them and @sammyguevara. I couldn’t be prouder or happier with this faction of guys. I may have been done 5 yrs ago, but passion came calling. Thanks @TonyKhan for all the opportunities. Here’s to another 36 #TheSonsOfTexas.”