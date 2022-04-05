Dustin Rhodes Given Permission To Appear On New WWE A&E Documentary

AEW President Tony Khan has given permission to Dustin Rhodes to appear in the upcoming Dusty Rhodes documentary that is being created by A&E and WWE, Pwinsider.com reports. It will take a detailed look at Dusty’s life and career.

Khan also gave Cody permission to be in the documentary as he was still working for AEW at the time. Dustin still needs to be interviewed.

Cody confirmed in a media scrum on Sunday that all of Dusty’s children will be involved in this documentary. Cody is going to be working as an Executive Producer for the project, which is part of the Biographies series.

Khan previously allowed Billy Gunn to be part of the Biographies documentary about D-Generation X that will also be created by A&E.