Dustin Rhodes Hints at Retirement

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes posted to Twitter this afternoon with a tweet that appears to hint at his retirement from ring competition.

He did not explicitly state his intention to retire, but here is what he said on Twitter:

“Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin”

Rhodes first hinted at retirement during the build-up to his battle with his brother Cody Rhodes at the first Double Or Nothing event of 2019. He adds a lot of value behind the scenes while also appearing in a few shows.

Rhodes has wrestled in a few matches this year and has been commended for his ability to compete at the age of 53. He last wrestled on the 8/24 Rampage episode against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.