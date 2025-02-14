Dustin Rhodes On His Role For AEW Grand Slam: Australia

AEW/ROH star Dustin Rhodes appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss a number of topics, including the young talents in All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes said, “Darby Allin is doing a tremendous job. Daniel Garcia. Takeshita is an unreal talent. Will Ospreay. All these guys are killing it every single week, doing amazing things in the ring that I can only wish to do. It’s crazy stuff that they do. They are gaining this popularity and it’s definitely the future.”

On how well Harley Cameron has progressed and what will his role be at Grand Slam; Australia:

“She is. I think this is going to be a big step for her in Australia with Mercedes. It’s going to be a heck of a match. I’m actually coaching that match, producing it, as well as wrestling that night. It should be a lot of fun. Harley is doing an outstanding job.”

