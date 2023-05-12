Dustin Rhodes On If He Plans On Retiring And Possibly Releasing Another Book

Dustin Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes commented on if he plans on retiring:

“I have literally wrestled everybody. I’ve done so many great things. The one person I wish I could have worked with and did not get a chance was Randy Savage. When you are 35 years in the business and you’re working pretty steadily on television for so long, your body takes a toll. I’ve had a lot of surgeries. My knees are getting bad. It may be me saying, ‘Hey man, maybe enough’s enough’, but to answer you, honestly, I don’t know. Could I sign another contract at the end of this term here with Tony and go on and maybe have less matches, you know, a few and far between, some special things that come along down the pike? Yes. Could I do it 365 days anymore? No, I couldn’t, but we don’t do that anymore. It’s changed dramatically over the years. It’s not like the old days in WWWF when we’re on the road 60 days in a row and then you come home for three and you’re back at for 30. It was a crazy time schedule back then. It’s a lot more time home now. I still love the business, so it hasn’t left me yet, so I can’t really say, ‘Hey man, this might be it.’ I have been thinking about it, but I want to see what the next step is and we’re just not there yet. I’m still having fun. Every match that I have now that Tony puts me in, I’m like, man, my knees are hurting right now. Here’s the one thing that I don’t want to happen. The older I get, being 53, if I go out there and stumble and they see it, then they’re going to call for my retirement and I don’t want to embarrass myself.”

The possibility of releasing another book:

“I’m planning on it actually, and I think the chapters will be about my greatest rivalries, greatest matches, and go into a story about each of those. This one, I want it to be a little longer book. It is in the works. I got to sit down with my publicist lady and we got to start talking about it and actually just bite the bullet and put it out there.”

