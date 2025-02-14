Dustin Rhodes On If He Sees Himself Wrestling Cody Rhodes Again

AEW/ROH star Dustin Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics, including if he sees himself wrestling his brother and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes again.

Dustin Rhodes said, “A lot of people have asked me that; not necessarily, man. I’ve done so much stuff with Cody already, and we had our really good match together and I can’t or would not try to duplicate that.”

On Cody’s rise:

“Cody’s rise to fame here has been exponential, man, and has been unbelievable to watch. I’m sure dad is very proud of him and proud of both of us, but it feels like I’m the one left out because I haven’t got the world title and I still want it.”

On possibly winning the world title before he retires:

“I can work as a working champion as long as you want and do just as good a job as anybody else in this business.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.