Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Near-Death Struggles With Addiction And Recovery

AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared the following message with fans via Twitter/X:

“My life is an open book for many of you. I share a lot about it.

In 2000-2008 I was a riddled drug addict and alcoholic. I lost everything over this period, I neglected my Daughter, my family and everyone around me. I didn’t care nor think I had a problem. I pawned everything I owned.

Fast forward to 2008. I lived in a 1 bay garage connected to someone’s house, I had several doctors on call, several drug dealers in my pocket and that was all I cared about. When my rock bottom hit, it hit hard. On a 3 day Benz, I couldn’t kick out. My heart was hurting , I couldn’t move. I have had guns to my head on several occasions and didn’t care about my life or anyones.

On the third night of my rock bottom, I had a spiritual awakening. God spoke to me and said Dustin, you have had enough. I was scared. My wife @gypsy4bigd who had watched me and saw the damage that i was causing on a daily basis, laid there beside me asked me what was wrong. I told her I needed to call my dad.

My father had given me a prepaid cell phone and where I lived, you had to walk up the hill on property to get any bars, I asked my wife to help me to the hill at 3:00 in the morning, pouring rain, I couldn’t walk so I crawled. We got to the top of the hill and I called my dad. Crying, I told hime I needed help. Im sure he thought something bad had happened to me. The next day @WWE’s wellness dept. called me and got me to rehab.

At this point, I was on 50-70 pills a day, 1/2 gallon of vodka a fay, 8 ball of cocaine every 2 days. When I say I was near death, I was near death.

Rehab- in detox for 8 days and then on day 30, I walked out of rehab never wanting to return. I went to NA/AA meetings everyday for 2 yrs straight and worked my program to the bone to stay clean and sober. I was given a second chance by God and God only. I thank God daily.

Message- if you are going through something similar, reach out to God, seek help and get it. Don’t be a statistic in this world. Live!!!

Fast forward 16 almost 17 yrs later, I am as sober and clean as a whistle and love it. Didn’t think I would ever be where I am today. But I am. Fuck the devil that sits on my shoulder wanting me to walk with him. I will not!!! I have gotten everything back I had lost and more, because of God. I am sorry for hurting so many people along the way in those dark times. My dad, would call me early in my recovery telling to #KeepSteppin every damn day. I have and you can too. I love yall and thank you for your continued love and support.”