Dustin Rhodes Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Year Wrestling

Dustin Rhodes is calling it quits as an active in-ring performer.

The AEW star announced his retirement from wrestling in 2023 at the Blizzard Brawl event on Saturday night.

In September 1988, he made his professional debut. He revealed in November that he had about a year left on his AEW contract. Rhodes also works as an AEW coach.

His most recent AEW appearance was on an episode of Rampage on August 26th, when he unsuccessfully challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title.

Between 1995 and 2019, he worked for WWE and was best known for his Goldust gimmick. He also worked for TNA Wrestling and WCW during his pro wrestling career.

He won the World Tag Team Championship twice, the Six-Man Tag Team Championship once, and the United States Heavyweight Championship twice during his time in WCW. He has three WWE Intercontinental Championships, nine Hardcore Championships, one World Tag Team Championship, and two WWE Tag Team Championships.