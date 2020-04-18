Dustin Rhodes Reveals He Was Dizzy For Days After AEW Double or Nothing Match

Dustin Rhodes discussed how he was dizzy for days after bleeding excessively in his match with Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 during his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

Here is what he had to say:

“I did bleed excessively and I was very, very worried about that and Cody was worried about that, right, and I’m sitting there and I’m getting dizzy and it’s not stopping and Cody’s like, ‘Do we need to go? Should we go home now?’ And I’m like, ‘No, let’s do this.’ I was fine, but man it was a gusher and it was coming and it wouldn’t stop. Very dizzy for a couple of days, but after that match, but man, it was like was, wow, such a weight had been lifted and at that moment right there, I had found my passion again.”

“I got up for a superplex on the top and I started to get dizzy and we had to go, otherwise we were going to end up on the floor, and we did it, and it was OK, thank God, everything went off as planned, but man it was slippery, very dizzy, it was just one of those touching moments, man.”