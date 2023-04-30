Dustin Rhodes Says He Wanted To Prove WWE Wrong On Match With Cody In AEW

Dustin Rhodes reflected on his match with younger brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 during a recent interview appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast.

Dustin was on a mission to prove WWE wrong after Vince McMahon had previously denied them the WrestleMania match.

On his match with Cody Rhodes, Dustin said, “The story was there because we wanted a match for so many years and I’d told people about it, I was p****d … we proved them wrong. That night I found my passion again. It’s dad’s death, it’s a lot of contributors, it’s my sobriety, it was all the things that the bad times I had that knocked me down a peg I had to find it again and I have, it’s good.”

Regarding his nerves going into the match, he said, “I had not worked for about six months and he’s young, everybody is so much faster and quicker and I’m older, but Cody’s a lot like me with his style of telling a story and just taking your time and letting things gradually, organically present itself to the people in a story setting.”

You can check out the complete interview below: