AEW coach and wrestler Dustin Rhodes took to Instagram this week to announce that he is opening his own pro wrestling school soon.

“My Wrestling school is in it’s planning stages. Always dreamed of having one. Gonna make that a reality. Can’t wait. #RhodesWrestling Stay tuned #TEXAS,” he wrote.

Dustin is currently teaming with QT Marshall as The Natural Nightmares in AEW. Stay tuned for updates on Dustin’s school. You can see his full IG post below: