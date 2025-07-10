Dustin Rhodes Signs Six-Year Contract Extension With AEW

AEW veteran and wrestling icon Dustin Rhodes has signed a new six-year contract with All Elite Wrestling, solidifying his role within the company well into the future. The news was first reported by the Dallas Morning News in a feature article celebrating Rhodes’ late-career success and evolution.

At 56 years old, Rhodes will continue contributing to AEW in a number of ways. Per the report, his new contract sees him take on a hybrid position, where he will:

– Consult

– Coach

– Occasionally Wrestle

– Serve as an Ambassador for AEW

This new deal positions Rhodes as a critical piece of AEW’s future, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

The Dallas Morning News article highlights how this contract could allow Rhodes to span six decades in professional wrestling, marking a remarkable feat for any performer.

Rhodes’ sister Kristin Ditto commented on his journey:

“He’s made his own path. That’s exactly what he’s done and he’s done it brilliantly… He’s done so much in his career. Dustin has seen it all, been through it all and doesn’t need it all anymore. But he’s got the passion for the business. Now it’s his chance to mentor.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Rhodes in action. He’s scheduled to appear at AEW’s All In: Texas pay-per-view this Saturday, July 12, live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.