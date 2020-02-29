Dustin Rhodes Talks About Possible AEW Signings

In an interview with NYPost.com, Dustin Rhodes talked about Luke Harper and Matt Hardy possibly joining AEW:

“I think they’d bring creativity. Harper, man, is incredible. I’ve worked with him many times with the Wyatt Family, me and Cody did, and he knows his stuff and he’s not a greenhorn in the business. He can help people. He can take them to new highs and he can get them there and at the same time get himself over in a company that will allow him to do so. Matt Hardy, if he comes in here, my God, he’s been through so many different variations on YouTube and things like that with WWE. He’s so creative in all the things that he does that when we do it with him, it’s gonna touch gold.”