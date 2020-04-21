Dustin Rhodes Teases Retirement

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes teases a potential retirement angle in tweet earlier this afternoon. Dustin has threatened to retire from the wrestling business if he fails to defeat Kip Sabian tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.

“Head is heavy today but focused. I know what needs to be done tomorrow, and if the unthinkable happens, I want you all to know just how much I have enjoyed wresting in front of and for y’all. I will not lose this battle. Are you with me?”