Dustin Rhodes Wants The U.S. Lockdown To End

AEW star Dustin Rhodes posted the following on his verified Facebook account regarding the United States economy being affected by the Coronavirus:

“The world needs to open back up and end this mass hysteria. We are not a socialist nation. We are not a democracy! We are a republic. If we go on any longer with this bullshit, our economy will be shot and that much harder to kick start. #EndTheShutdown”

“I mean, no doubt we have an epidemic on our hands, and have sustained losses which is sad, but we have to move on with our lives. Take precautions is fine, but end the shutdown please.”

“I CARE ABOUT HUMAN LIFE, GUYS. Jeeze, take precautions, don’t go out if you have a comprised immune system. Wear your masks and social distance. Still open up”