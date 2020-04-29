Dutch Mantel Says He Heard A WWE Sale Is Being Negotiated

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell, formerly known as WWE’s Zeb Colter, took to Twitter this week and claimed he heard a major rumor coming out of WWE – that the company was being sold to ESPN or FOX as early as mid-May.

He wrote, “HUGE NEWS: Any truth to this. Overheard directly out of @WWE Stamford is that a deal is being negotiated to sell WWE & the network to @ESPN and @FOX by as early as Mid May.”

It’s important to note that for now this is just a rumor tweeted by Dutch, and that there has been nothing reported by any credible source. As reported before, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Interim CFO Frank Riddick stated during last week’s Q1 2020 earnings call that WWE was close to finalizing a major third party deal for the WWE Network rights, but that the deal is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s believed they were close to signing that rights deal with ESPN for their ESPN+ streaming service, but that has been known for a few months now. A WWE sale seems highly unlikely, especially during this period of uncertainty brought on by COVID-19. Dutch’s tweet should be taken as a rumor for now, but we will keep you updated on any developments.

You can see the full tweet below: