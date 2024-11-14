Dutch Mantell Discusses Health Struggles And Recovery

After he and his wife were admitted to the hospital due to severe health problems, Dutch Mantell resumed his podcast and YouTube show this week.

On his current health issues:

“The first time I was in the hospital, there was a complete week there that I don’t even remember anything. They even gave me a blood transfusion that I don’t remember. Now, how do you not remember that? I didn’t really know how close I was to dying. I’m back, but I don’t remember a lot of it.”

“(During the hurricane), a big tree fell on the roof that I had repaired. My area didn’t get flooded, but three or four streets over, it did. It did a lot of damage.”

“You get a review of your hospital stay, and I’m reading E. coli, sepsis. I didn’t know I had all this stuff until I read my review. It says what happened to you in the hospital in case you go to another doctor and he can read it and tell you what happened. I came very close to not making the cut, not making the turn. I never found out where the sepsis came from, or the E. coli or the staff. I never found out, and they don’t know where it came from. I had a thorough cleaning of my house and hopefully if it was a germ or a virus lingering, they could clean it up. I can’t say it enough, but thank you to the 1800 people or 200 people that donated (to his GoFundMe and thanked everybody who wished him well).”



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)