Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions Signs First-Look TV Deal With 20th Television

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, has signed a first-look TV deal with 20th Television, a division of Disney TV Studios, according to Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva.

The deal will see Seven Bucks develop and executive produce a range of series for Disney Entertainment Television platforms, including comedy, drama, animation, limited series, and unscripted content.

Previously, Seven Bucks partnered with Universal TV, where they produced Young Rock, a semi-autobiographical comedy series starring Johnson. The move to Disney’s 20th Television marks a new chapter in Johnson and Garcia’s television ambitions.

“Disney has been our trusted partner in storytelling and entertainment for years now, and we’re ecstatic to expand our partnership with them beyond film as we set out to work hard and achieve the same success in the television space,” Johnson and Garcia said. “In 20th Television we have a partner who matches our ambition, our passion, and our commitment to bring authentic, innovative content to audiences all over the world. Collaborating with Dana Walden, Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy, and the entire team at 20th Television feels like an unlimited opportunity for creative storytelling, and most importantly, entertaining a lot of folks out there.”

While expanding his presence in television, The Rock remains deeply involved in WWE, most notably appearing on SmackDown to challenge Cody Rhodes ahead of Elimination Chamber. He has set March 1st as the deadline for Rhodes to decide whether he wants to be The Rock’s champion, a storyline that has received mixed reactions from fans and analysts alike.

With his Seven Bucks Productions deal now set with Disney, it remains to be seen how Johnson will balance his increasing TV commitments with his ongoing role in WWE’s biggest storylines.