Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Nominated For Six Categories In 48th Annual “People’s Choice Awards”

Dwayne Johnson is still “The People’s Champion.”

The WWE legend and star of the upcoming “Black Adam” movie has been nominated for six “People’s Choice Awards” for this year’s ceremony.

Johnson is nominated for the following six categories in the 48th annual People’s Choice Awards for his work on his sitcom, “Young Rock,” and the aforementioned major motion picture release, “Black Adam.”

* The Comedy Show of 2022: Young Rock

* The Action Movie of 2022: Black Adam

* The Comedy TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson for Young Rock

* The Male TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson for Young Rock

* The Action Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson for Black Adam

* The Male Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson for Black Adam

Voting for the PCAs will begin today, October 26, and wrap up on Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59pm ET via VotePCA.com, and on Twitter.