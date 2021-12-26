Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teases His Plans For 2022

In an interview with CNBC, former WWE Champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson commented on his plans for 2022:

“As far as for 2022, I’m excited about 2022. I think we have some great partnerships, some great alignments. In the world of movies, we have Black Adam coming out, we have Super Pets coming out.

We have one venture, a new venture, I’m entering into a new industry, I won’t say what it is, but when we do I’ll come back and talk to you guys about it. It could be quite possibly my biggest one yet.”

The Rock also said the following on Twitter:

“I’ll be entering a new industry I’m passionate about in 2022. 2 1/2 years of organizing around this launch with a smart, hungry, credentialed in the streets team. Could be my biggest yet, and I think you guys are gonna love it 👍🏾”