DX Reunites on WWE RAW, Chyna and Billy Gunn Acknowledged (Video)

This week’s season premiere episode of WWE RAW was closed out by D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-PAC, and Road Dogg).

X-Pac started off by acknowledging Chyna. Road Dogg then delivered his trademark “ladies and gentlemen” speech, this time allowing supporters to shout “Bad Ass Billy Gunn,” who is signed with AEW. Triple H praised the crowd and nearly delivered his “let’s get ready to suck it” catchphrase.

If they are still doing this in 25 years, Michaels said that they should be put out of their misery. Michaels then concluded with the phrase “suck it.”

Other than some Wyatt videos, there was no Bray Wyatt angle.

The DX 25th Anniversary was to increase ratings and ticket sales, and the plan may have worked.

