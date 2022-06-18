Earl Hebner and Others Comment on the Passing of Referee Dave Hebner

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Hebner, a former WWE referee and road agent, died at his home in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

On Saturday morning, Dave’s twin brother Earl released a statement.

“Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I’ll never count you out.”

Here were some additional tributes:

I'm sad to learn of Dave Hebner's passing. He & his brother Earl are two of the nicest people I've ever crossed paths with in Pro Wrestling. #RIPDaveHebner — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 17, 2022

Sad news about Dave Hebner been friends since 1970 when he and baby Earl were setting up the ring. Had much respect for the Hebner’s. They were part of the company biggest angle both are deserving to @WWE HOF. RipHeb — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) June 17, 2022

By the time I arrived in @WWE, Dave was a road agent, helping with travel arrangements and a liason with arena staff. He was a super guy and will be missed. #RIPDaveHebner https://t.co/hRvJDHvcyW — Kane (@KaneWWE) June 18, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with all of the Hebner family right now. I’m so saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. Sending you both @TheEarlHebner & @babyhebner every bit of my love. Our condolences to your family, friends & all his loved ones. Im so sorry. ♥️ — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 18, 2022