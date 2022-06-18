Earl Hebner and Others Comment on the Passing of Referee Dave Hebner

PWMania.com Staff
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Hebner, a former WWE referee and road agent, died at his home in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

On Saturday morning, Dave’s twin brother Earl released a statement.

“Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I’ll never count you out.”

Here were some additional tributes:

