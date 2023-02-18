Earl Hebner Explains How Vince McMahon Brought Him Into the WWE

During a watch-along event for “The Main Event with Earl Hebner,” the former WWE/TNA referee shared his memories of how he came to work for WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

How his brother initially pushed him toward the opportunity:

“David came home and said, ‘Vince wants to flight us up. He wants to talk to us.’ I said, ‘About what?’ He goes, ‘He wants you to referee.’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’”

Deciding to join with WWE:

“Vince came back later, talked to him, he said, ‘Well, you guys think about it and I’ll fly you back up in about a week.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ So, the lady comes in, we’re sitting there and she comes in and gives us an envelope. ‘What is this for?’ She said, ‘Vince asked for your time.’ I looked at it, I went, ‘Holy crap. I’m going to do it.’”

(h/t to WrestlingInc for the transcription)