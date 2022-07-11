Early Backstage News on Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has packed up this week’s show in an effort to make up for last week’s July 4th edition of RAW, which received poor ratings.

According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss had a story or moment pitched for her where someone would steal her Lilly doll. A pitch was also made for R-Truth to act as a special referee for an undisclosed match.

On tonight’s RAW, WWE also discussed their plans for the Elias character. Materials for the character and tonight’s show were planned, but no news on what that angle will be or whether Ezekiel will be used.

The show will also feature MVP, Reggie, Street Profits, and Omos.

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will appear on RAW to hype his last man standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30.

Additionally, Riddle vs. Theory in a singles match has already been confirmed, and Bobby Lashley will defend the United States Title in an open challenge match.

