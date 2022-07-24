Early Betting Favorties for WWE SummerSlam Revealed

Early odds have been made available for a few of the matches at WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.

The main event of the evening will be a Last Man Standing match between the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The odds for this match are not available at this time, however the initial odds had Reigns as a -250 favorite and Lesnar as a +165 underdog to win the belt.

On the go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown this upcoming week, WWE will announce additional matches for SummerSlam. According to these odds, the favorite has a (-) and the underdog a (+). Here are the odds provided by BetOnline:

Singles Match

Happy Corbin +200 vs. Pat McAfee -300

WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) -300 vs. Theory +200

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) -300 vs. The Street Profits +200

(Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) -200 vs. Ronda Rousey +150

Singles Match

Riddle -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) -250 vs. Becky Lynch +175

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.