Early Betting Odds For 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE is still a month away from the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but the early betting odds for the men’s Royal Rumble match have been released.
The show takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 – St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Brock Lesnar is the favorite to win the match.
Here are the current odds (via SkyBet):
Brock Lesnar – 3/1
Seth Rollins – 7/1
Omos – 8/1
AJ Styles – 9/1
The Rock – 9/1
Kevin Owens – 10/1
Damien Priest – 12/1
Drew McIntyre – 12/1
Roman Reigns – 14/1
Bobby Lashley – 16/1
Riddle – 16/1
Big E – 18/1
Bron Brekker – 20/1
Cesaro – 20/1
Vince McMahon – 250/1