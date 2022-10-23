Early Betting Odds for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Revealed

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan.

For the first time in several years, NJPW is holding a single-day event rather than a series of events.

The main event of the show will feature Jay White defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada.

According to BetOnline’s early odds for the show, White is the -200 favorite to defeat Okada and retain the title. In addition, Taiji Ishimori is the -200 favorite to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship over El Desperado (+250), Hiromu Takahashi (+350), and Master Wato (+650).