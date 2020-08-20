Early Betting Odds For WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

The NXT TakeOver XXX show goes down on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University and will air on the WWE Network. Here are the early betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

Keith Lee (c) vs Karrion Kross

Keith Lee -140 (5/7)

Karrion Kross EVEN (1/1)

Io Shirai (c) vs Dakota Kai

Io Shirai -700 (1/7)

Dakota Kai +400 (4/1)

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Damian Priest 3/2

Bronson Reed 11/4

Johnny Gargano 13/4

Velveteen Dream 5/1

Cameron Grimes 13/2

Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

Adam Cole -180 (5/9)

Pat McAfee +140 (7/5)

Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher

Finn Balor -115 (20/23)

Timothy Thatcher -115 (20/23)

#1 Contender Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch 1/2

Breezango 2/1

Legado Del Fantasma 3/1