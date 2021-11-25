Early Details On AEW’s Upcoming Battle of the Belts Special

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW will be holding four specials a year on TNT starting in 2022.

AEW confirmed that the Battle of the Belts special will take place on Saturday, January 8th. The event will be held at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC and will air live on TNT at 8:00 PM Eastern time.

Tickets for Battle of the Belts will go on sale this Saturday at AEWTix.com.