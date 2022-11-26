Early Estimate On Pay Per View Buys For AEW Full Gear 2022

William Regal helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley in the main event of this year’s AEW Full Gear, setting up his big victory to win the title of World Heavyweight Champion.

The previous AEW PPV event, All Out, in September, had between 135,000 and 142,000 pay-per-view buys.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that, according to early estimates, Full Gear sold between 132,000 and 135,000 buys. According to Wrestlenomics, Full Gear drew an estimated 145,000 pay-per-view buys last year.

Meltzer said, “Yeah, a little bit. I got the cable numbers, and they were essentially so identical to All Out that it was 0.02% down, which is like a couple of dozen viewers. The number was identical as far as television, but the streaming number was down a little bit. Overall, it was slightly down.”

Meltzer continued, “If I am going to go with a number right now, maybe 132,000-135,000 in that range.”

Meltzer pointed out that the final numbers for Double Or Nothing and Forbidden Door were higher than expected, implying that the number for Full Gear could be higher as well. Full Gear’s gate was approximately $1,040,000, making it AEW’s fourth consecutive million-dollar show.