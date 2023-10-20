Early Estimate On Pay Per View Buys For AEW WrestleDream 2023

AEW held its WrestleDream 2023 event earlier this month from Seattle, WA, at Climate Pledge Arena, and it was a pay-per-view success.

Christian Cage retained the TNT Title over Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match to headline the show. The show also featured Adam Copeland’s debut following the main event, where he saved Sting and Allin.

Speaking to the media after the AEW PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the show appeared to have done solid PPV buys.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show appears to have done 108,000 to 120,000 at this point, though it could be lower.

Meltzer stated, “WrestleDream didn’t do the late buys that All In and All Out did on television. It is now tracking 4.7 percent lower than All Out for television as of the same number of days after the show. As noted before, it was originally up 25 percent on streaming. It feels like 108,000 to 120,000 at this point, but could be lower.”

Meltzer went on to say that WrestleDream did half of the TV buys as All In, resulting in 96,000 TV buys alone.