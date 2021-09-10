Early Estimated Number of PPV Buys For The 2021 AEW All Out PPV

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the 2021 All Out event drew an estimated 200,000+ PPV buys. It the final number holds up, All Out is expected to be the most-purchased non-WWE PPV event since 1999. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted that several WWE PPV events prior to the launch of the WWE Network drew under 200,000 buys.

The previous PPV record for AEW was Revolution from earlier this year with 135,000 buys and an estimated gross of $6.8 million dollars.

The show was headlined Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Title and the in-ring debut of CM Punk against Darby Allin.