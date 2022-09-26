Early Favorite and Betting Odds for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules

The upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view event will include a Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the event have been released, and they rank Riddle as the favorite with chances of -260, while Rollins is listed as the underdog with odds of +180.

In the coming weeks, WWE will announce additional matches that will be taking place.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA will host the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 8. The current card is below:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre