Early Favorites And Betting Odds For 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE will hold its 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 1, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The men’s Royal Rumble Match will take place then.

Early betting odds for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match have been revealed, with WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena as the clear favorite to win the entire match.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

John Cena 15/4 (+375)

CM Punk 4/1

The Rock 6/1

Roman Reigns 7/1

GUNTHER 14/1

Seth “Freakin” Rollins 14/1

Jey Uso 18/1

Damian Priest 20/1

Drew McIntyre 20/1

Kevin Owens 20/1

Cody Rhodes 25/1

LA Knight 25/1

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 25/1

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio 33/1

Brock Lesnar 33/1

Logan Paul 33/1

Randy Orton 33/1

Rey Mysterio 33/1

Sami Zayn 33/1

Sheamus 33/1

Solo Sikoa 33/1

Goldberg 40/1

AJ Styles 50/1

Bron Breakker 50/1

The Miz 50/1

Triple H 50/1

Apollo Crews 75/1

Braun Strowman 75/1

Finn Balor 75/1

Akam 100/1

Akira Tozawa 100/1

Alex Shelley 100/1

Andrade 100/1

Angel Garza 100/1

Angelo Dawkins 100/1

Ashante “Thee” Adonis 100/1

Austin Theory 100/1

Berto 100/1

Bronson Reed 100/1

Brutus Creed 100/1

Carlito 100/1

Carmelo Hayes 100/1

Cedric Alexander 100/1

Chad Gable 100/1

Chris Sabin 100/1

Cruz Del Toro 100/1

Dexter Lumis 100/1

Dragon Lee 100/1

Elton Prince 100/1

Erick Rowan 100/1

Erik 100/1

Giovanni Vinci 100/1

Grayson Waller 100/1

Ilja Dragunov 100/1

Ivar 100/1

Jacob Fatu 100/1

JD McDonagh 100/1

Joaquin Wilde 100/1

Joe Gacy 100/1

Johnny Gargano 100/1

Julius Creed 100/1

Karl Anderson 100/1

Karrion Kross 100/1

Kit Wilson 100/1

Kofi Kingston 100/1

Ludwig Kaiser 100/1

Luke Gallows 100/1

Montez Ford 100/1

Otis 100/1

Pete Dunne 100/1

Rezar 100/1

R-Truth 100/1

Santos Escobar 100/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 100/1

Tama Tonga 100/1

Tonga Loa 100/1

Tommaso Ciampa 100/1

Tyler Bate 100/1

Uncle Howdy 100/1

Jake Paul 200/1