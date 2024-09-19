Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Bad Blood

WWE will be holding their 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 5 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with Imperium’s 2024 King of the Ring winner and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER defending his championship against Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The OTC” Roman Reigns taking on The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) in a tag team match.

Early betting odds for WWE Bad Blood have been revealed, with GUNTHER as the clear favorite to retain his title.

Other matchups set to take place on the PLE include WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan defending her title against Rhea Ripley, “The Best In The World” CM Punk facing “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match and Damian Priest going up against WWE World Tag Team Champion and Judgment Day member Finn Bálor in a singles match.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Imperium’s 2024 King of the Ring winner “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) -10000 (1/100) vs. Sami Zayn +2000 (20/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) -250 (2/5) vs. Rhea Ripley: +170 (17/10)

Tag Team Match:

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The OTC” Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20) vs. The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) +700 (7/1)

Singles Match:

Damian Priest -900 (1/9) vs. Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor +500 (5/1)