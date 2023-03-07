Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 39

Early betting odds for WWE WrestleMania 39 have been revealed by betting site BetOnline.ag.

The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -550 (2/11)

Roman Reigns +325 (13/4)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley -800 (1/8)

Charlotte Flair (c) +425 (17/4)

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner

Asuka -200 (1/2)

Bianca Belair (c) +150 (3/2)

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Austin Theory (c) -500 (1/5)

John Cena +300 (3/1)

Singles Match Winner

Logan Paul -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Brock Lesnar -1800 (1/18)

Omos +600 (6/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus -1000 (1/10)

Damage CRTL +500 (5/1)

