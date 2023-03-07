Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 39

Early betting odds for WWE WrestleMania 39 have been revealed by betting site BetOnline.ag.
The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -550 (2/11)
Roman Reigns +325 (13/4)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Rhea Ripley -800 (1/8)
Charlotte Flair (c) +425 (17/4)
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner
Asuka -200 (1/2)
Bianca Belair (c) +150 (3/2)
WWE United States Championship Match Winner
Austin Theory (c) -500 (1/5)
John Cena +300 (3/1)
Singles Match Winner
Logan Paul -200 (1/2)
Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Brock Lesnar -1800 (1/18)
Omos +600 (6/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus -1000 (1/10)
Damage CRTL +500 (5/1)
