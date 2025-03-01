Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE will hold its WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early betting odds for the World Heavyweight Championship and Women’s Championship Matchup have been revealed, with “Main Event” Jey Uso as the favorite to dethrone “The Ring General” GUNTHER and become the new World Heavyweight Champion and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair as the favorite to dethrone Tiffany Stratton and become the new Women’s Champion.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

“The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) (+550) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (-1000)

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Tiffany Stratton (c) (-105) vs. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair (-135)