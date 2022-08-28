Early Favorites to Win at AEW All Out Revealed, Latest Betting Odds

Early odds have been made available for a few of the matches at AEW’s upcoming All Out event.

The AEW Interim Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match is currently the most significant match that has been announced so far. Toni Storm is expected to be crowned champion. Due to a back injury, Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was forced to withdraw from her match against Storm that was scheduled to take place at this event.

In the coming days, AEW will announce additional matches that will take place on the show. One of these matches will be a rematch between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and CM Punk. These odds show the favorite as a (-) while the underdog has a (+). For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW Interim Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match

Toni Storm (-150) vs. Britt Baker (+225) vs. Jamie Hayter (+450) vs. Hikaru Shida (+500)

AEW Tag Team Title Match

Swerve in Our Glory (-400) champions vs. The Acclaimed (+250)

Singles Match

Jungle Boy (-180) vs. Christian Cage (+130)

Singles Match

Ricky Starks (-260) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (+180)

Singles Match

Bryan Danielson (-220) vs. Chris Jericho (+160)

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Wardlow and FTR (-500) vs. Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns (+300)