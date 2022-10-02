Early Favorites to Win at WWE Extreme Rules Revealed, Latest Betting Odds

The preliminary betting odds for a number of the bouts that will take place at WWE’s upcoming event, Extreme Rules, have been made available.

The only title change that the oddsmakers believe will occur is Ronda Rousey winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship from Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match.

Also, in the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, in which UFC Legend Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee, Riddle is a heavy favorite to win against Rollins.

It’s possible that WWE will announce additional matches for this show in the following week. The odds indicate that the underdog has a (+) and the favorite has a (-). BetOnline has provided the following betting odds:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match

Liv Morgan (champion) +160 vs. Ronda Rousey -220

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (champion) -140 vs. Bayley +100

Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee

Seth Rollins +225 vs. Matt Riddle -350

Strap Match

Karrion Kross -300 vs. Drew McIntyre +200

I Quit Match

Edge -150 vs. Finn Balor +110

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) +140 vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) -200